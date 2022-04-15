MSCS announces school security efforts: Names Deputy Chief of Security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Safety and security at schools is always a top concern for families, but it’s been an even bigger issue since a shooting at Cummings School in Memphis back in September. FOX13 sat down with Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ Interim Security Chief and her top deputy to talk about what they’re doing to combat the issues.

“Are we applying different strategies and those kind of things? Absolutely,” said Deputy Chief of Security Greg Sanders. “We’re looking at expanding and reimagining how we see things and how we do things in our schools to keep children safe.”

MSCS recently named Sanders Deputy Chief. It’s a new title for what had been Executive Director of the district’s Department of Safety and Security under Interim Chief of Security Carolyn Jackson.

“He is responsible for the safety of students in our schools,” said Jackson. “He oversees the officers in the schools; they have direct supervision, but ultimately he is the person I go to if there’s a problem in a school.”

Any school year has the usual problems, like fights among students, but a shooting at a K-8 school and an elementary school student who took a stun gun to class and accidentally shocked his teacher have made headlines. The incidents have Jackson and Sanders looking at all the options to keep the district’s more than 100,000 students, plus faculty and staff, safe.

“We’ve been doing this work the whole time, and we’ve been pretty good at what we do, but we’re looking at all options as to how we improve, and if we need to improve, how do we do that,” said Sanders.

MSCS said it has about 120 school resource officers across the district. Jackson and Sanders said they can’t talk about specifics of their plans, but say what they’ve been doing is “solid”.

“I will have strategies about how we are going to go about handling them. I will deploy what the situation dictates we deploy to,” Sanders said.

FOX13 also inquired about how the district planned to reduce response times to violent outbreaks on campuses.

“We do monitor when we see crowds gathering, but the fights are so quick when they start because they are planning them and we don’t even know about it,” said Jackson.

The district said it offers an anonymous tip line to students who feel they are in danger on campus.

“We ask our students to please, if you feel unsafe, you’ve got all of these resources; you don’t have to tell us your name, just give us the information and let us do our jobs,” Jackson said.

The district said incidents in schools dropped nearly 11% from the 2017-2018 school year to the 2018-2019 school year. MSCS adds it dropped another almost 9% in the 2019-2020 school year, cut short by the pandemic.

The district told FOX13 it has several other intervention programs to help maintain security at district schools, including the School House Adjustment Program Enterprise (S.H.A.P.E.), the TRUST PAYS Program, Raptor, the School-based Probational Officer Program and the Youth Court Program. Students and staff are urged to report any illegal or inappropriate activities, including bullying or weapons possession to its Safe School Tips Program by texting 274637 or send an email to www.tipsubmit.com.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.