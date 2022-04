Virginia Tech Athletics is going the extra mile for student-athletes to secure the bag when it comes to monetizing their name, image, and likeness (NIL). VTA has announced a new collaboration with INFLCR, a software platform for elite athletics to track and deliver content in their network. This partnership would make NIL deals more accessible to student-athletes through their Hokies Exchange platform, which connects students to businesses, per a press release.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO