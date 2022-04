RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is coming out strong against one of his ex-colleagues in Congress: Rep. Ted Budd. They’re the two names with Congressional experience in the crowded race in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s vacant U.S. Senate seat. The primary election is May 17. But was one criticism […]

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 27 DAYS AGO