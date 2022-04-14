ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Alabama freshman JD Davison to declare for NBA draft

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CL1Wt_0f9uIKGM00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama freshman JD Davison announced he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft. Davison didn’t state if he would hire an agent but told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he is done with college.

Davison, who was named to the SEC All-Freshman team, averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and one steal in 33 games. He led the Crimson Tide in assists and finished seventh in the SEC among all players in that category.

The 6-foot-3 guard is projected to be a second-round pick given his elite athleticism and explosiveness to create for himself. His best game of the season came on Dec. 4 when he produced a career-high 20 points in a win over then-No. 3 Gonzaga.

Davison struggled to shoot from deep, converting only 30.1% on 3.9 attempts per game. Despite those concerns, Davison should earn some looks from teams that have development opportunities given his raw athleticism and ability on offense.

He will have the opportunity to participate in private workouts with teams to improve his draft stock over the next two months. He also figures to be a strong candidate to earn an invitation to take part in the draft combine or NBA G League Elite Camp next month.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 5 Tennessee defeats Alabama

No. 5 Tennessee won its second consecutive Southeastern Conference dual match, defeating Alabama, 7-0, at Barksdale Stadium. Tennessee (19-6, 7-4 SEC) swept through singles after capturing the doubles point against the Crimson Tide (8-19, 0-11 SEC). In doubles, Adam Walton and Pat Harper defeated Filip Planinsek and Patrick Kaukovalta, 6-4....
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Gonzaga#Espn#Sec#Instagram#Nba G League Elite Camp
WATE

Tensions flare in Vol baseball’s win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball was ruthless after its manager was ejected in the first inning. Jordan Beck homered twice as the Vols poured in nine runs to win 9-2. Manager Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson stole the show early in the game. Anderson was barking at the home plate umpire due […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Mike Golic’s Daughter, Sydney, Marries Former NFL Player

Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, is officially a married woman. The daughter of the longtime sports radio host married former NFL tight end Ben Braunecker in a ceremony on Saturday. Sydney Golic took to social media on Sunday morning. “I am still so hammered but I’m married as f–k and...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy