Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
Huskers Post 79-66 win in opener
Sam Griesel's 22 points led three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska used a decisive second-half run to put away Maine, 79-66, in the season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Griesel scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half in his Husker debut, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds.
Huskers sign Top-Ranked Volleyball Class
The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. 2 overall), setter Bergen Reilly (No. 4 overall), libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), opposite hitter Caroline Jurevicius (No. 7 overall) and middle blocker Andi Jackson (No. 13 overall).
Huskers blow by Omaha
Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with 21 points as Nebraska rolled to the largest season-opening victory margin in school history with a 100-36 women's basketball win over Omaha on Monday. Playing in front of the second-largest season-opening crowd in Husker women's basketball history with 6,233 on hand...
Gov. Ricketts: Military Service - The Cornerstone of a Free Republic
Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol building. One hundred years ago, in 1922, a military parade escorted veterans to the site of today’s State Capitol in Lincoln...
Troopers make arrests following pursuits in Hamilton, Lancaster counties
LINCOLN, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following two brief pursuits Tuesday. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper received information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on eastbound I-80, just west of Lincoln. The trooper was able to locate the vehicle a few minutes later and observed it traveling in excess of 110 miles per hour and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Remains of a familiar Capitol peregrine falcon found in Lincoln yard
LINCOLN — A longtime feathered friend of the State Capitol, 19/K, has been confirmed dead. A Lincoln resident recently discovered the remains of a male peregrine falcon in a yard. Nebraska Game and Parks NonGame Bird Program Manager Joel Jorgensen confirmed that it was 19/K, who had been a...
Neb. GOP appears to have gained filibuster-proof majority in Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
Program helps Native American ranchers build bison herds
LINCOLN — For years, Wayne Frederick and his father managed a herd of bison held by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of south-central South Dakota. But now, a unique partnership between a tribal nonprofit that helps Native ranchers raise bison and the Nature Conservancy is helping Frederick start his own commercial herd.
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Papillion woman
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Tiffany HARWOOD. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Papillion Police Department is attempting to locate, Tiffany HARWOOD who is a 21 years old, white female approximately 5’ 1" tall, approximately 105pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly wearing zebra print pajamas, black shoes and a black backpack. HARWOOD is missing from 1000 block of Michelle Parkway, Papillion, Nebraska, and last seen at 9:30 pm on November 1, 2022. HARWOOD has medical conditions that require medication and can become confused and disoriented. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Papillion Police Department at (402) 740-3779 immediately.
Task force investigation leads to Lincoln man's arrest
Working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm at his residence. Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 2950 F Street #1 in Lincoln. During the search, investigators located 7 pounds...
Omaha police arrest young teens in Tuesday shooting death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two teens — one of them only 13 — in the shooting death of an older teen in a north Omaha home earlier this week, police said Friday in consecutive news releases. Officers arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old...
Nebraska: What to expect on election night
While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
Lincoln woman gets over 12 years on federal meth charges
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ashley O’Connell, 33, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced O’Connell to 150 months for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Following her term of imprisonment, O’Connell must serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Potential railroad strike delayed until early December
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month.
Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month. Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved their deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But, all 12 must approve contracts to prevent a strike. So businesses remain concerned about a possible economically devastating strike, and they have urged President Joe Biden and Congress to be ready to intervene if needed.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0