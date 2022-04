DALLAS TWP. — It may have been 36 years since Monsignor John Bendik last served as chaplain at Misericordia University, but as a member of the board of Trustees since 1994, he still pops up on campus, especially for big events like the 2021 ribbon cutting of the expanded and revamped Henry and Dorothea Science Center, where he offered benediction and blessed the building with a small bottle of Holy Water.

