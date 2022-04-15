Padres fans, businesses welcome back baseball in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Padres fans are excited to finally be back at Petco Park after uncertainty at the start of the year due to a potential Major League Baseball lockout.

The fans weren’t the only ones excited for baseball to be back as businesses in East Village were also happy to have the Padres back again.

“We make the money during the ball season,” said Dolores Jackson, with Lolita’s Mexican Food. “When ball season is not here, it’s pretty much of a struggle.”

Lolita’s at the Park is adjacent to Petco Park, where hundreds of customers flood before and after the game.

“Excited to welcome back our fans, the Padre fans, and look to serving them delicious food here at Lolita’s,” Jackson said.

The sold-out home opener brought fans from all over San Diego, many taking the day off to enjoy the entire day full of festivities.

“I love the packed venue, I love the energy, I love all the fans, it’s different,” season ticket holder Matt Sockett said.

Sockett, who was with his family, says they have been season ticket holders since 2015.

“I’m excited to see Joe Musgrove pitch on opening day,” she said. “I think it’s going to be really special for him and his family – hopefully we get a win out of it.”

