Dawson County, GA

Baseball scoreboard: North Hall wraps up series sweep of Dawson County

By Bill Murphy
The Times
 1 day ago

Landon Lee was stellar on the mound, throwing five innings and allowed a single hit for North Hall in an 11-0 win against Dawson County on Thursday.

He collected seven strikeouts without allowing a walk for the Trojans (23-4, 18-0 Region 7-3A).

Tate Brooks, Hunter Brooks and Jace Bowen each had a homer for North Hall.

Hudson Barrett and Bradford Puryear each had a double for the Region 7-3A champions.

Up next, North Hall faces West Hall on Monday in Gainesville.

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
