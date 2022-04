Between 2019 and 2021 Bonneville County saw its largest population gain of any two-year period in the millennium. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and archived annual census estimates from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis show that the county's population grew by 8,644 during that time frame to a total of 127,930. The next highest two-year growth period was between 2006 and 2008 when Bonneville County's population grew by 5,691.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 24 DAYS AGO