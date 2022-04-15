ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Tallies as Wings blank Canes

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Seider opened the scoring a 3-0 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday. Seider received...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
CBS LA

Terry, Zegras lead Ducks past Blue Jackets, 6-4

Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night.Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games."I thought we made a lot of good scoring plays that sometimes haven't been there for us," Terry said. "It was kind of one of those games that we're not in very often where it's pretty open and back and forth, just the way they were playing."Jake Bean scored twice...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up multiple points

MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues

Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," Houck said, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Moritz Seider
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jared Kelley: Back in action at Low-A

Kelley (shoulder) worked three innings Thursday in his season debut in Low-A Kannapolis' 5-1 win over Down East. He gave up a run on one hit -- a solo home run -- and issued one walk while striking out two. Kelley was sidelined for the final month of the 2021...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting out third straight game

Myers (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. He'll take a seat for the third day in a row on account of the thumb injury he developed coming out of a two-hit, two-RBI performance in Thursday's 12-1 win in the series opener. with Myers sidelined yet again, Matt Beaty will draw a second consecutive start in right field. Fortunately for Myers, a trip to the injured list doesn't appear to be in the cards at this stage, as AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports that the 31-year-old will be available off the bench Sunday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Keeps rolling Saturday

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. After being out of the starting lineup Friday, Suzuki got right back into a groove Saturday. He's recorded at least one hit in all seven of his starts this year and is batting .409 overall with a robust 1.442 OPS. The Japanese outfielder is adjusting quite well in his first MLB season and should be a fantasy force the rest of the way.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy