Pleasant Plains, IL

Hoke Walks It Off To Give PORTA a 16-15 Win Over Pleasant Plains

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTA hosted Pleasant Plains in Sangamo Conference action on Thursday. The...

Daily briefing: Routt's Nolan Turner could be back next week

Routt beat Carrollton 6-1 at the Tiger Showcase in Beardstown Friday afternoon for its second WIVC win, but the Rockets got even better news off the field this week. Nolan Turner, injured in a game against New Berlin earlier this season, could return to the lineup as early as next week after a positive report from his doctor.
Iose breaks AJ's record; EHS takes 2nd at Mascoutah

Score one for the little brother. Iose Epenesa won the discus event at the Military Classic at Mascoutah with a throw of 147-7 (44.98 meters). It broke the EHS freshman record of 146-8, set by older brother AJ Epenesa in 2014. Dalton Brown finished seventh at 127-6. Following the meet, AJ tweeted, "Congrats Bro, time to chase the big one." Now a defensive end for the Buffalo Bills, AJ owns the program's sophomore (194-3) and outdoor (206-5) records in the event. He also has the IHSA state meet record, regardless of class, of 205-11 in 2016. ...
Gipson gets homer hat trick, Gillespie shuts out Jersey, Alton

GODFREY – The power pitching from Emma Gipson has carried Gillespie Miners softball to a 14-2 record. “She always wants the ball,” Miners coach Michelle Smith said. Gipson wanted the bat Saturday in the second of two games at Alton High. With Gipson slugging a two-run homer in each of the short game’s first three innings, Gillespie swept the cluster by routing the Alton Redbirds 12-0 in four innings after defeating the Jersey Panthers 4-0.
