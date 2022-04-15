Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Seven points in last eight games

Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night.Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games."I thought we made a lot of good scoring plays that sometimes haven't been there for us," Terry said. "It was kind of one of those games that we're not in very often where it's pretty open and back and forth, just the way they were playing."Jake Bean scored twice...

