SAN ANGELO – The threat of wildfires spreading out of control Sunday afternoon have prompted a Red Flag Warning while severe thunderstorms are forecast to blow through the region on Monday. The forecast calls for Sunday, the first day of Spring, to blow in with extremely dangerous high winds which will then give way to the possibility of severe thunderstorms which could produce tornadoes Monday. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Red Flag Warning for Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. as high winds will combine with low humidity and critically dry…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO