California Reparations Task Force listens to public comments

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s first-in-the-nation Reparations Task Force has now arrived at the point of determining exactly how Black residents have been harmed by the institution and legacy of slavery.

The first two public hearings were held this week.

Organizers said the discussion is a way for the community to talk about the idea and for the task force to get an idea of what action people want to see.

The task force will continue to hold meetings, which are open to the public via livestream.

They will meet again next week to hear from panelists on racism in education and hear from economic consultants about what a state-specific reparations model could look like.

The task force does not have final say on reparations, but they are tasked with preparing a proposal by June 2023 that would have to go before California legislators.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

KGET

KGET

KGET

