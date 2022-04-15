Nueces County chief medical examiner bonds out of jail

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that an inmate on death row had the right to have a clergy member present and touching the inmate at the time of their execution. According to multiple reports, on Mar. 24, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in favor of the side of Texas Death Row inmate John Henry Ramirez. Ramirez sued the state of Texas after he was denied the right to have his spiritual advisor present during his execution. “Texas appears to have long allowed prison chaplains to pray with inmates in the execution chamber, deciding to prohibit such prayer only in the…

TEXAS STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO