Nueces County, TX

Nueces County chief medical examiner bonds out of jail

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Adel Shaker, bonded out of jail Thursday after being taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. Shaker was under investigation for allegedly tampering or falsifying...

KIII 3News

Medical Examiner tried to hide assistant's lack of license, Texas Rangers say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Court documents shed new light on the investigation that led up to Tuesday's arrest of Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker. Shaker was arrested Tuesday for 17 charges -- 15 counts of prohibited practice by a physician, one count of unprofessional or dishonorable conduct by a physician, and one count of failure to delegate general authority.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Texas Attorney General's Office to preside over Joseph Tejeda trial, man accused of murdering Breanna Wood in 2016

The Texas Attorney General's Office has confirmed to 3News that prosecutors in their office will now handle the trial against Joseph Tejeda. According to the AG's office, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh and Rory Perez will replace the prosecutors initially assigned to the case by the Nueces county District Attorney in an effort to get the case moving forward.
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

