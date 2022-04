This week's episode of WWE Raw featured a big NXT Title change, and also featured NXT personnel producing. Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler on Raw in a rematch of their NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver match. In a rare instance, NXT producers worked on the match, with Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom (the former A-Train) contributing to it. Both men were already in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend and the NXT PPV. They'd not been producing main roster matches that featured NXT performers as a one-off prior.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO