Richmond, CA

Police K9 unit called to De Anza High about student’s discarded gun

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 3 days ago
A Richmond police K-9 unit was called to De Anza High today to help locate a gun that was discarded by a student near the school, police said. Staff reported that a student with a gun ran on foot when confronted by staff, according to...

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

