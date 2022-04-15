ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Ringgold’s Pajak, South Fayette’s Schumaker have big days at TSTCA meet

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gbsqu_0f9uBFSQ00
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Melana Schumaker soars to a win in the pole vault at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet at West Mifflin on Thursday.

It was a big day for Ringgold sophomore Ryan Pajak and South Fayette senior Melana Schumaker at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Invitational on Thursday at West Mifflin.

Pajak shined in the distance races, winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races, while Schumaker was part of three first-place finishes. She won the pole vault and long jump and ran the second leg of the winning 400-meter relay team. She also tied for third in the 200.

The meet was originally scheduled for April 9 but moved because of inclement weather.

North Catholic sprinter Trevor Paschall and Upper St. Clair sprinter Dani Prunzik also had a good day. Parshall won the 100 and 200 and placed second in the 400, while Prunzik won the 100 and 200.

Shenango senior Emma Callahan won the shot put and discus, and Butler’s Presley Ornelas won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.

Pajak breezed to wins in the 1,600 and 3,200. He said they were good tests for him has he prepares for the rest of the season and next week’s Butler Invitational.

He was pushed for three laps in the 1,600 before pulling away in the final lap to defeat Grove City’s Joshua Jones. Pajak ran a 4:18.88.

“I felt amazing for the first two laps,” Pajak said. “I heard him breathing down my neck. I held it together in the third lap and then I pulled away in the final lap.

“Other than two wins, I’m not expecting much in the 3,200. I was just trying to get a decent time. The winning time in the 1,600 sets me up for WPIALs and the state. That’s what I really wanted to do.”

In the 3,200, his win came even easier as no one threatened him. He ran a 9:26.59. Allderdice’s Jack Barnhisel was second, running a 9:37.69.

“It was a good workout for me,” Pajak said. “I’m looking forward to next week.”

Schumaker seemed to be in every event. She cleared 11-9 to win the pole vault and jumped 18-3½ to win the long jump.

“I was a little worried about the weather early,” Schumaker said. “But it cleared up and things got a lot better. I was excited when the sun came out.”

Schumaker attempted 12-3, but missed on her three attempts. Her personal record is 12 feet.

“I’m close,” Schumaker said. “I probably need to go to a bigger pole.”

Schumaker was a big reason why the South Fayette girls ran away with the team title. The Lions had 152.5 points and Butler was second with 76.5.

The Butler boys won with 134 points. Grove City was second with 73.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

WPIAL notebook: Kiski Area doesn’t want to share section with Penn Hills

The racially charged dispute between Penn Hills and Kiski Area wasn’t resolved, so the WPIAL may keep those teams apart in future years. Kiski Area formally asked the WPIAL to keep its teams in separate sections from Penn Hills when new alignments are created, a request the WPIAL board will try to honor, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. The schools do not share a section in any of the new alignments finalized for the 2022-23 school year.
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
West Mifflin, PA
Sports
City
Butler, PA
City
Grove City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
South Fayette Township, PA
Sports
City
Ringgold Township, PA
City
South Fayette Township, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for April 15, 2022: Burrell’s Armstrong fans 16

Katie Armstrong pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 16 and walking none, to lead Burrell to a 1-0 victory over Knoch in Section 1-4A softball Friday. Braelyn Jones went 2 for 3, doubling and scoring the game’s only run in the second inning for the Bucs (4-0, 3-0). Brynne Smith had two hits, and Brynnae Coe doubled and threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts for Knoch (2-5, 1-2).
LOWER BURRELL, PA
Sentinel

Huskies tennis squad sweeps to shutout win over CD East

LEWISTOWN — Mifflin County took care of business and defeated Central Dauphin East in tennis action by the final score of 5-0 Thursday. There were only four matches played as Jaron Yoder received a forfeit. In the four matches that were played, the Huskies won them all in straight sets.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Plum girls lacrosse in hunt for Section 2 championship

The Plum girls lacrosse team reached the midpoint of its Section 1-2A slate in contention for the section title. The Mustangs, who are gearing up for their next game, a nonsection clash with Class 3A Penn-Trafford on Friday, improved to 4-1 in section play and 5-2 overall with an intense 11-8 victory over rival Franklin Regional on April 13.
PLUM, PA
fcfreepress

Shippensburg : Raiders Win Both Softball Games

The Bulldogs hosted Shippensburg University at the BSU Softball Field on Wednesday. The Raiders held Bowie State to just five singles as they took both wins from the Bulldogs. : Ship U: Women’s Softball Sweep at East Stroudsburg in Doubleheader. What Happened. Game 1: Shippensburg 8, Bowie State 0...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Days#Shot Put#Long Jump#Inclement Weather#North Catholic#Butler Invitational
Valley News Dispatch

Riverview runners working toward more WPIAL success

Parker Steele has high hopes the Riverview boys 3,200-meter relay can defend its WPIAL Class 2A title from a year ago. With three of the four runners back — Steele, a senior, along with junior Amberson Bauer and senior Ty Laughlin — and a mix of veterans, including senior Lucas Wilton, and newcomers ready to take that vacant spot left by the graduated Mason Ochs, Steele said the relay is looking for more gold.
RIVERVIEW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: NA boys track wins Wildcat Invitational

The North Allegheny boys dominated the distance races and claimed the title at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational with 137 points April 8, at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Winning gold for the Tigers were Brandon Farr (200 meters), Zach Kinne (800), Michael Gauntner (1,600), Jack Bertram (3,200), Owen Curran (high jump) and the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After cold start, Hampton boys tennis team warming up

Hampton boys tennis coach Grant McKinney peeked outside on a wintry Monday in late March and figured practice was a long shot. “It was really cold, and it was snowing,” McKinney said. “I texted the guys and said, ‘We may not have a chance to practice.’ Both Ethen and the assistant captain got back to me and said, ‘No. We want to practice.’”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 15, 2022

South Park at Ringgold, ppd. Washington at Waynesburg, ppd. Beth-Center at McGuffey, ppd. Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m. Laurel at South Side, 3 p.m. Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd. Avonworth at Central Valley, ppd. Ellis School at Cornell, ppd. Washington at Jeannette, ppd. Saturday’s schedule.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County high school notebook: Norwin receiver gets Division I attention

Jackson Pons has two years of high school football left at Norwin, the same number of Division I football scholarship offers he has. Pons, a sophomore wide receiver and defensive back who transferred back to Norwin from Central Catholic, was offered recently by Mississippi State, a FBS program that plays in the SEC.
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
370
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy