ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville-built Mazda CX-50 hitting dealerships nationwide

By Nicole Zedeck
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new car built right here in Huntsville is making its debut. The Mazda CX-50 is now hitting dealerships nationwide, and it all starts at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. The Hiley Mazda of Huntsville dealership is less than 10 miles from the MTM plant...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

How Nissan creates its signature 'new car smell'

People love that "new car smell." For most cars and SUVs, it's a mixture of plastics, stain resistant fabrics and maybe some actual leather, as well. It's a complex olfactory chorus of odors that elicits an emotional response. At car companies like Nissan there are professionals part of whose job is to sniff carefully and ensure every new car has the that unique new car smell.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Huntsville, AL
Cars
County
Limestone County, AL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Car With the Worst Customer Service

The car industry in America, and around most of the developed world, has reached uncharted territory. The demand for cars has run well above supply for two years. The primary cause is a low supply of the microchips used in car electronic and infotainment systems. The problem may persist well into 2023. As a result, […]
CARS
Autoweek.com

Nissan Gets Ready for Solid-State EV Batteries

Nissan opens prototype production facility for solid-state batteries at the automaker's Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture. The automaker plans to launch a pilot production line for solid-state batteries in 2024, with planned start of mass production in 2028. Several EV makers are developing solid-state batteries and are backing start-ups working...
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

Honda Readying Two Electrified Sports Cars, Shows Them Under Sheets

Honda hosted a deep dive on its future electrification plans, both domestically and worldwide, going into more detail about how it plans to bridge its current dearth of EVs and the 2 million it plans to sell annually by 2030. As you can imagine, the hour-long Powerpoint presentation, littered with dry number roundups, battery plans, and several home-market electric vehicles we'll never see (and Honda didn't show) was pretty standard business update fare.
hypebeast.com

Maserati's Compact Grecale SUV Will Be the Brand's First All-Electric Car

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has debuted its second-ever SUV, the Grecale, which will arrive in several powertrains including an all-electric version coming in 2023. The vehicle marks an early step in Maserati’s mission to transition into a fully-electric brand by 2030. Meanwhile, all Maserati models will be available in electric versions by 2025, according to brand executives via CNN.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#Economy#Vehicles#Toyota Manufacturing#The Hiley Mazda#Mtm
torquenews.com

Akio Toyoda on Toyota's All-EVs: “I Don't Think That's Quite Right”

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda made a statement sharing his educated argument on why not all cars should be electric. His argument explains Toyota’s late entrance into the EV market. On April 1, 2022, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda made a welcoming speech to all the new employees at Toyota City...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Prices For Affordable Used Green Cars Surge - Hybrids Outpace EVs

Used vehicle prices in the U.S. have jumped by more than 50% over the past year. Leading the way are affordable hybrids and a once-shunned EV. It’s no secret that an inventory-constrained American vehicle market has shoppers paying more for all vehicles. On the used vehicle side, affordable green vehicles are among those that are fetching the highest prices. Some are up 50% or more in value since last year.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Nasa building ‘game changing’ electric car battery that charges in 15 minutes

Nasa has teamed up with Japanese automotive giant Nissan to develop a brand new type of battery that could transform the electric car industry.The US space agency hopes to create a battery that has significantly higher energy than the lithium-ion batteries currently found in most consumer electronics – from phones and laptops, to e-scooters and electric cars.The all-solid-state battery proposed requires half the space of lithium-ion batteries and would be able to fully recharge in 15 minutes rather than several hours.It is also critical that it does not lose capacity over time or suffer from any safety issues, like catching...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX electric-car concept hits 1,008-km milestone

Mercedes-Benz says its experimental Vision EQXX electric car has traveled from the Stuttgart suburbs to the French Riviera on a single charge, using just 8.7 kilowatt-hours per 62 miles to drive a total of 1,008 kilometers, or 626 miles, with an average speed of about 55 mph monitored by a think tank watching its every move by remote from the home office.
CARS
WDEF

CEO wants Volkswagen to make an electric pickup for America

(WDEF) – In an interview with Business Insider, the CEO of Volkswagen Group of America teases us that he thinks his company really should make an electric pickup truck for America. Of course, Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Chevy’s Silverado EV are kings of the electric pickup world now, but...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

If You Want the Best Hybrid SUV, Get 1 of These Toyota Models

The world is complicated these days; the war in Ukraine, sketchy “self-driving” cars, and a catastrophic supply chain mess lasting years. However, some things in life are still simple, like, if you want the best hybrid SUV, get a Toyota. Despite the massive popularity of the 2022 Rav4 Prime, that’s not the only Toyota hybrid SUV that is topping the charts.
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Mazda suggests new inline-six engines will be its last ICEs

Going against the tide, Mazda is introducing a new family of large combustion engines featuring an inline-six layout. Coming in both petrol and diesel flavours, these are in direct contradiction to the downsizing recipe we're seeing more of across the industry. It looks as though the Zoom-Zoom company has saved the best for last as the 3.0-litre petrol and 3.3-litre diesel units will likely be its final internal combustion engines.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

25 Best-Selling American Cars

The U.S. auto market is still struggling with a microchip shortage that is cutting into vehicle supplies. The total number of vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by more than 12% when compared to 2021’s first quarter – from nearly 4 million cars down to less than 3.5 million sold. To determine […]
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Toyota Plans To Launch Electrified Versions Of Crown In SUV Form

If you're not familiar with the Toyota Crown, it was the first Toyota vehicle to come to the US. Toyota has been producing the Crown sedan in Japan since 1955, and it appeared on our shores in 1958. It still remains available in Japan to this day. Reports recently surfaced...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy