Sinkhole Opens Up on East H Street in Chula Vista, Forces Traffic Closures

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
The sinkhole that opened on East H Street Thursday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A water-main break Thursday caused a sinkhole on East H Street in Chula Vista beside Hilltop High School, according to police.

The mishap, which happened around 3:30 p.m., halted eastbound traffic on the roadway, but was causing delays for westbound motorists as well.

Public-works crews from the Sweetwater Authority quickly shut down the water flow, but indicated that repairs will take all night, according to OnScene.TV.

The hole was confined to the No. 2 lane. Officials shut down all eastbound traffic at Hilltop Drive. No vehicles were damaged during the incident.

– Staff and wire reports

