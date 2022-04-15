County Officials Report 365 New COVID Positives As Worldwide Case Total Passes 500M

Department of Defense family members receive a COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego. Photo via @USNavy Twitter

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 365 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, but no new deaths.

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up by three, to 109. On Wednesday they had fallen by seven to 106, according to state data.

The count of COVID patients in intensive care dipped to 21 according to Thursday’s report. The number of available ICU beds stood at 231.

The new data increased the county’s coronavirus case totals to 754,290, while the death toll remained at 5,229.

Meanwhile, global COVID-19 cases surpassed 500 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron surges in many countries in Europe and Asia.

South Korea leads the world in the daily average number of new cases, reporting more than 182,000 new infections a day. New cases are rising in 20 out of more than 240 countries and territories tracked, including Taiwan, Thailand and Bhutan.

– Reuters contributed to this report.