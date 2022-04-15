ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Officials Report 365 New COVID Positives As Worldwide Case Total Passes 500M

By Editor
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Department of Defense family members receive a COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego. Photo via @USNavy Twitter

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 365 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, but no new deaths.

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up by three, to 109. On Wednesday they had fallen by seven to 106, according to state data.

The count of COVID patients in intensive care dipped to 21 according to Thursday’s report. The number of available ICU beds stood at 231.

The new data increased the county’s coronavirus case totals to 754,290, while the death toll remained at 5,229.

Meanwhile, global COVID-19 cases surpassed 500 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron surges in many countries in Europe and Asia.

South Korea leads the world in the daily average number of new cases, reporting more than 182,000 new infections a day. New cases are rising in 20 out of more than 240 countries and territories tracked, including Taiwan, Thailand and Bhutan.

– Reuters contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

San Diego County Reports 175 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Virus Death

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Monday reported 175 new COVID-19 infections and one additional virus-related death. Monday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 755,263 cases and 5,231 deaths. The data follows a weekend with 302 new infections counted Saturday and 256 Sunday. The HHSA does not report COVID data on holidays or weekends.
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/15/22

In Riverside County, there were 391 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 7, hospitalizations have increased in the county by 11%, with 29 and 7 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were...
Asian stocks in defensive mood on China and rate worries

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Asian shares traded cautiously on Tuesday, with investors weighing China's measures to cushion an economic slowdown and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening. Investors are also bracing for a barrage of earnings that will help them assess the impact of the...
San Diego Zoo Protecting its 3,700 Birds as HAN1 Avian Flu Spreads in U.S.

An outbreak of bird flu elsewhere in the U.S., but which is spreading, has prompted the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park to begin preparing for an outbreak. The HAN1 avian flu initially appeared was in North Carolina and has since broken out in more than half the states in the country, spreading as far west as Utah and resulting in the killing of 27 million turkeys, chickens and other birds, according to federal officials, who said this week that two zoos have reported the virus in their bird collections. They would not disclose which zoos those were.
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

