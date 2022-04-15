ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustafa Memorial Walk held Thursday

By Frank Cardenas
 3 days ago
The life of another convenience store clerk whose life was tragically cut short was remembered on Thursday.

It was eight years ago that Ben Mustafa was fatally shot while working at the convenience store he owned on Ayers Street and Brownlee Boulevard.

Every year since, the memorial has taking place for the community to come together and remember a remarkable man.

"It's great to see them, we hear a lot of the stories and memories that he had with them and it's a wonderful experience, but again it's also hard, because we remember the day that all took place and, you know, he passed away. So it's a little tough," Jen Allende, Mustafa's daughter, said.

Ben Mustafa was just 59-years-old when he was killed in 2014. In all, three people were arrested in connection with his death.

Daniel Garcia was sentenced to life in prison for his crime. The others were sentenced to 20 and 45 years, respectively.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

