ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - On March 20th, deputies responded to the 900 block of East Shore Drive in Ithaca for a car crash with injuries. When the deputies arrived on scene, they saw a gray two door BMW sedan with major damage with three people inside the vehicle. The driver was able to get out on his own, however the rear seat passenger had to be removed by the Ithaca Fire Department.

ITHACA, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO