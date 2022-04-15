ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 injured in East Nashville shooting

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iR8Ox_0f9u8HI200

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in East Nashville.

It happened in the 800 block of Granada Avenue, near Ellington Parkway, around 8:40 p.m.

‘You’re not going to get away with it’: FBI searching for serial robber, linked to at least 8 bank robberies

Metro police say the resident of the home heard a knock at the door and let the visitor inside. Once inside, an altercation happened and the victim was shot in the leg by the visitor.

That suspect then fled the scene.

There is no word on the current condition of the victim.

This is an active investigation.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Nashville#Fbi#Middle Tennessee#Metro
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy