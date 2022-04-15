1 injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in East Nashville.

It happened in the 800 block of Granada Avenue, near Ellington Parkway, around 8:40 p.m.

Metro police say the resident of the home heard a knock at the door and let the visitor inside. Once inside, an altercation happened and the victim was shot in the leg by the visitor.

That suspect then fled the scene.

There is no word on the current condition of the victim.

This is an active investigation.

