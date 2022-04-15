ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gay teens find love in Netflix's Heartstopper trailer

The eight-episode series about two British...

Heartstopper: everything you need to know about sweet Netflix series

Heartstopper is set to steal our hearts as Netflix’s big binge-watch if its already-passionate fanbase has anything to do with it! The upcoming series, based on a web series, follows Nick and Charlie, who become friends at school despite their difference… before realising that there could be more between them. Find out more…
TV SERIES
Hallmark announces its first romance movie centered on a lead character with Down Syndrome

Never Have I Ever actress Lily D. Moore, who has Down Syndrome, will star in Color My World With Love for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie, which recently wrapped production, "follows Kendall (Moore), a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them," according to Entertainment Tonight. "Thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Erica Durance), and grandmother, Bev (Karen Kruper), Kendall is happy and thriving. Her life takes a turn when she meets Brad (David DeSanctis) in a cooking class at the local center for diverse learners and romance blossoms." Moore said of the role in a statement: “Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities. I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”
MOVIES
Catherine Tate's Hard Cell receives first-look trailer on Netflix

Catherine Tate's latest Netflix comedy series Hard Cell has unveiled a first-look trailer. The show will be released with six 30-minute episodes on April 22 and in classic Tate fashion, she plays a host of eccentric characters based in a fictional women's prison, HMP Woldsley. The mockumentary-style comedy includes Tate...
TV SERIES
Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
What Is Exploding Head Syndrome? Is It As Dangerous As It Sounds?

There are some diseases with pretty gnarly names, and they very rarely live up to the hype. There’s walking corpse syndrome, for example – nothing to do with the oncoming zombie apocalypse, but a rare neuropsychiatric condition. Or alien hand syndrome: not the result of UFOs taking control of your limbs and jigging you around like a puppet, but the result of one of your hands deciding it’s going to be uncooperative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Amy Schumer: I never intended to tell the Alec Baldwin Rust joke at the Oscars

On Instagram, Schumer posted a photo of a Daily Mail story claiming she and husband Chris Fischer are buying a Montecito mansion, writing: "This is not true. I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I’m touring august through the holidays!" Last week, Schumer was met with backlash when she revealed the Rust joke that didn't make the Oscars cut during a Las Vegas performance.
CELEBRITIES
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Ultimatum is too focused on Nick and Vanessa Lachey, turning their relationship into a blueprint for all couples

"If you’ve watched Netflix’s new show The Ultimatum, hosted by the new unassuming titans of the reality dating television industry Mr. and Mrs. Vanessa Lachey, then you know that they believe strongly in the adage, 'absence makes the heart grow fonder,'" says Emily Leibert. "They also apparently believe that their relatable celebrity love story should be the blueprint marriages everywhere, so they’ve swindled some struggling, impressionable, and likely fame-hungry partners into doing everything the Nick and Vanessa Way." Leibert adds: "After gulping down both Netflix series helmed by the couple, it’s clear that the way Nick and Vanessa inserted their very unique, very public relationship trials as a roadmap for successful marriages is just too strange to stomach. Rather than tackling these insecurities in private, it feels like the celebrity duo has projected them onto a bunch of kids who don’t know any better. In the end, as relationships are destroyed in the making, the show feels like it’s as much of an ego boost or romantic justification for the two hosts as it is really about finding love (cough, viewership numbers and fame) for contestants."
TV SERIES
Comic strip Stuffed is set to become a TV series

Erik McCurdy’s comic strip, which launched in 2018, has teamed with The Loud House producer Boat Rocker on the potential series. According to Deadline, "Stuffed centers on the outrageous, curious and absurd adventures of an irrepressible little girl and her adventure-ready plush toy guild. Together, they journey beyond the highest mountain to rescue a mythical Yeti, beneath the deepest ocean to solve a pirate riddle, outside the edge of the galaxy to make contact with alien beings and occasionally to the kitchen for cookies."
COMICS
During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
