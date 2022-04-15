David Spade: Lorne Michaels wanted a movie based on SNL's “Gap Girls” sketches
Spade said on his and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall SNL-themed podcast that Michaels was...www.primetimer.com
Spade said on his and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall SNL-themed podcast that Michaels was...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0