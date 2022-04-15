ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

David Spade: Lorne Michaels wanted a movie based on SNL's “Gap Girls” sketches

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spade said on his and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall SNL-themed podcast that Michaels was...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

David Spade reveals why Saturday Night Live Gap Girls movie with Chris Farley and Adam Sandler didn't happen

Lay off David Spade if you were starving for the Saturday Night Live Gap Girls to hit the big screen. The comedian recently revealed that SNL boss Lorne Michaels once suggested the fan-favorite recurring sketch starring Spade, Chris Farley, and Adam Sandler as a trio of superficial Gap employees should be turned into a movie, but there just wasn't enough material to fill a feature-length film.
MOVIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
David Spade
Person
Chris Farley
Person
Dana Carvey
Person
Lorne Michaels
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Film Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy