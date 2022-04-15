ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max orders DC Comics-based Dead Boy Detectives, an offshoot of Doom Patrol

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The eight-episode Dead Boy Detectives uses elements of DC’s The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics. Starring George Rexstrew...

www.primetimer.com

Related
epicstream.com

DC Entertainment Reportedly Being Overhauled by Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discover is reportedly planning to overhaul DC entertainment, the company behind the DC Comics heroes such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and the Justice League. Variety reported multiple sources stated that the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, met with the top executives before the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia to look for someone to increase the profile of DC Entertainment while also bringing its TV shows, movies, comics, and several video games into a better alignment. Zaslav has reportedly met with several individuals to find someone to be a figurehead and central voice with its DC content, just like Kevin Feige who oversees Marvel Studios.
TV SHOWS
ClutchPoints

HBO’s early release of The Batman will make fans take a mass leave of absence from work

For decades now, fans have been treated to several versions of the Caped Crusader, both on film and television. Around a month ago, a new one came to life when Matt Reeves’ vision for The Batman was released to theaters everywhere with Robert Pattinson playing the titular character. The good news here is that fans everywhere can catch the movie on HBO Max earlier than expected, which poses the risk of a mass absence from work.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘The Batman’ HBO Max Release Date Revealed

Gotham’s coolest superhero is back, and he’s finding a home on HBO Max! In a press release provided to Decider, it was confirmed that The Batman will debut on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, as well as airing on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Matt Reeves-directed film originally premiered in theaters on March 4 in the United States, and has since raked in over $600 million worldwide, as fans clamor to see their favorite crime fighter in action. And now, vengeance is heading home.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC Comics Fans Share Picks For Video Game Adaptations After Discovery Report

DC Comics fans want to see a number of different video games from Warner Bros. Discovery after a recent report. In Variety, a big piece was published this week detailing the company's plans to overhaul the comics brand. A key part of their strategy was to leverage more video game content as a part of that push. So, even with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Gotham Knights on tap, look for more output from the company. However, the commitment itself is not the only interesting part of this news. One thing that people want to see is more of the DC roster hit different game platforms. When's the last time you saw a Green Lantern in a game? Superman hasn't been playable in a massive AAA title since Injustice. Smaller characters like Green Arrow, Harley Quinn and The Flash could use a turn in the spotlight as well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Doom Patrol#British
Deadline

‘Breathe’ Director Maggie Kiley Renews Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Kiley, who recently directed and exec produced the first three episodes of Netflix’s Melissa Barrera-fronted series Breathe, is staying in business with Warner Bros. TV. The director and producer originally struck an overall deal with the studio in 2019 and has reupped the exclusive pact. It comes after she also directed an episode of Warner Bros. TV’s upcoming HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, and Alloy Entertainment. She will continue to direct and exec produce projects for the studio and will also develop her own television...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
E! News

The CW Reveals Actors Playing Sam and Dean's Parents in the Supernatural Prequel

Watch: Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki Talk "Supernatural" Success. Grab some pie (or some pudding) and settle in: It's time to meet the parents!. On March 21, The CW confirmed to E! News that Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger have been cast as series regulars in the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. The pair will star as Mary Cambell and John Winchester, the parents of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Speaks Out on Seeing Michael Keaton's Batman on Set

DC's Batgirl movie is finally on track to becoming a reality, with the long-awaited film wrapping production earlier this spring. While we don't know precisely when the project will catapult its way onto HBO Max, there's definitely a lot of excitement around seeing Leslie Grace's take on Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Additionally, the film is expected to offer the second modern film appearance of Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne / Batman, who will first be returning in the upcoming The Flash movie. In a recent interview with Variety, Grace spoke about the experience of seeing Keaton's comeback as Batman, and teased that Batgirl directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi were also excited to have him be involved.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

Warner Bros. Wants Its Own Kevin Feige To Head the DCEU

Now that Discovery has officially acquired WarnerMedia, we might be seeing some structural changes to the DC Extended Universe. According to Variety, new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-like figure to unite the DCEU into a more cohesive entity. Zaslav is looking...
BUSINESS
Primetimer

Netflix picks up former CW gender non-conforming pilot Glamorous starring Miss Benny to series

Miss Benny, star of the 2019 CW pilot Glamorous will continue in that role in the 10-episode series, joined by original writer Jordon Nardino. "Glamorous continues to tell the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for a legendary makeup mogul," per The Hollywood Reporter. "It becomes Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants from life, who he actually is and what it means for him to be queer."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Peacock developing a Casper the Friendly Ghost live-action horror/adventure series

The potential series Casper intends do what Riverdale did to Archie Comics, reimagining the origin of Casper in a coming-of-age story that explores what it means to be alive. The Ghost Bride head writer Kai Yu Wu will lead the Casper series, which will be set in high school. "In it, when a new family arrives in the small town of Eternal Falls, Casper finds himself entangled in a mystery uncovering dark secrets that have been buried for over 100 years," per Deadline, which adds: "Casper originated as an affable translucent ghost featured in a slew of animated movies by Famous Studios released between 1945 and 1959." In 1995, Casper became a live-action movie starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman, with Malachi Pearson voicing the title role.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Craig Robinson's Peacock comedy Killing It is a funny takedown of the American dream

"In the season finale of Peacock’s Killing It, inveterate scammer Isaiah (Rell Battle) sums up his view of the world. 'Ain’t nothing but snakes all the way down,' he insists, over the protests of his more straight-laced, kind-hearted brother Craig (Craig Robinson)," says Angie Han. "But through its approachable sense of humor and compassion for its characters, Killing It (from creators Luke Del Tredici and Dan Goor of Brooklyn Nine-Nine) makes a likable case for choosing to be kind anyway — to look out for one another when we can, even if it won’t solve everything in the long run. After all, there really are a lot of snakes out there."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NBC casts Ben Rappaport and Alexandra Chando as the leads of its Adam & Eva-inspired series

They'll respectively play Adam and Eva in the untitled "funny and heartfelt drama" based on the acclaimed Dutch series Adam & Eva that "chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers, Adam (Rappaport) and Eva (Chando), whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence, leading both to believe in fate. The show breaks the mold by pairing a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva."
TV SERIES
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

