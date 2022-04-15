HBO Max's The Brothers Garcia sequel The Garcias is stuck in the Nickelodeon past

"Are you beautiful? Rich? White? Female? Do you happen to be married, with kids, to a charming, successful man?" asks Judy Berman of the Netflix anthology series. "Have your professional aspirations taken a backseat to his? Could your home have been ripped from the pages of Architectural Digest? Do you bear a striking resemblance to Nicole Kidman? If you answered yes to more than five of these questions, then I regret to inform you of the extremely high probability that you are the protagonist of a David E. Kelley rich-oblivious-wife drama. And that husband, the one you’re so desperately in love with? I’m so sorry, but I’m here to say that he did every bad thing you’re starting to suspect him of doing—and, probably, more." The acting is mostly good on Anatomy of a Scandal, which Kelley co-created with Melissa James Gibson. "The fault for Anatomy’s broadness—and certainly for the silliest twist this side of Netflix’s even messier marital thriller Behind Her Eyes—lies mostly with writing that tweaks characters to fit the plot, rather than the other way around," says Berman. "Here and in The Undoing, it’s as though Kelley is relying on viewers to extrapolate personalities and motivations from the analogous, genuinely complex characters he (building on author Liane Moriarty’s foundation) constructed for Big Little Lies."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO