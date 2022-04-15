ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

HBO Max's The Brothers Garcia sequel The Garcias is stuck in the Nickelodeon past

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Notionally, The Garcias is pitched at a broad audience: Its humor is broad, its plotlines are heartfelt," says Daniel D'Addario. "But the great frustration of The Garcias lies...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Seth MacFarlane's Ted Peacock prequel series casts Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes

The 1993-set series will feature Burkholder as a teen who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. MacFarlane favorite Grimes will play the dad, while Whigham will take on the role of the cousin. "In Ted, the series, it’s 1993 and Ted’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin," per Deadline. "Ted might not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Craig Robinson's Peacock comedy Killing It is a funny takedown of the American dream

"In the season finale of Peacock’s Killing It, inveterate scammer Isaiah (Rell Battle) sums up his view of the world. 'Ain’t nothing but snakes all the way down,' he insists, over the protests of his more straight-laced, kind-hearted brother Craig (Craig Robinson)," says Angie Han. "But through its approachable sense of humor and compassion for its characters, Killing It (from creators Luke Del Tredici and Dan Goor of Brooklyn Nine-Nine) makes a likable case for choosing to be kind anyway — to look out for one another when we can, even if it won’t solve everything in the long run. After all, there really are a lot of snakes out there."
TV SERIES
Rutherford Source

What’s Leaving HBO Max in April 2022

This April, HBO Max brings a diverse slate of award-winning thrillers, mysteries, and fantasy series that fans will love, not just watch. Unfortunately, some titles will also be leaving the service in April. What’s leaving HBO Max in April 2022. More HBO Max News. TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notionally
KISS 106

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Primetimer

Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone surprisingly slapped her while filming The Flight Attendant

“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone Specialty!” Cuoco tells TVLine of Stone, who plays her mom in Season 2. “Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.” She adds: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.” ALSO: Cuoco says she developed a rash on her leg while filming Season 2.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Amy Schumer: I never intended to tell the Alec Baldwin Rust joke at the Oscars

On Instagram, Schumer posted a photo of a Daily Mail story claiming she and husband Chris Fischer are buying a Montecito mansion, writing: "This is not true. I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I’m touring august through the holidays!" Last week, Schumer was met with backlash when she revealed the Rust joke that didn't make the Oscars cut during a Las Vegas performance.
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

NBC casts Ben Rappaport and Alexandra Chando as the leads of its Adam & Eva-inspired series

They'll respectively play Adam and Eva in the untitled "funny and heartfelt drama" based on the acclaimed Dutch series Adam & Eva that "chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers, Adam (Rappaport) and Eva (Chando), whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence, leading both to believe in fate. The show breaks the mold by pairing a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Why didn't Nickelodeon invite JoJo Siwa to the Kids' Choice Awards?

"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple, I wasn't invited," Siwa said in an Instagram video on Saturday. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite." After making her statement, Siwa reposted a bunch of tweets accusing Nickelodeon of shunning her because she strayed from her former image by "coming out" and cutting her hair.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Comic strip Stuffed is set to become a TV series

Erik McCurdy’s comic strip, which launched in 2018, has teamed with The Loud House producer Boat Rocker on the potential series. According to Deadline, "Stuffed centers on the outrageous, curious and absurd adventures of an irrepressible little girl and her adventure-ready plush toy guild. Together, they journey beyond the highest mountain to rescue a mythical Yeti, beneath the deepest ocean to solve a pirate riddle, outside the edge of the galaxy to make contact with alien beings and occasionally to the kitchen for cookies."
COMICS
Primetimer

With Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal, David E. Kelley is essentially repeating his work on Big Little Lies and The Undoing

"Are you beautiful? Rich? White? Female? Do you happen to be married, with kids, to a charming, successful man?" asks Judy Berman of the Netflix anthology series. "Have your professional aspirations taken a backseat to his? Could your home have been ripped from the pages of Architectural Digest? Do you bear a striking resemblance to Nicole Kidman? If you answered yes to more than five of these questions, then I regret to inform you of the extremely high probability that you are the protagonist of a David E. Kelley rich-oblivious-wife drama. And that husband, the one you’re so desperately in love with? I’m so sorry, but I’m here to say that he did every bad thing you’re starting to suspect him of doing—and, probably, more." The acting is mostly good on Anatomy of a Scandal, which Kelley co-created with Melissa James Gibson. "The fault for Anatomy’s broadness—and certainly for the silliest twist this side of Netflix’s even messier marital thriller Behind Her Eyes—lies mostly with writing that tweaks characters to fit the plot, rather than the other way around," says Berman. "Here and in The Undoing, it’s as though Kelley is relying on viewers to extrapolate personalities and motivations from the analogous, genuinely complex characters he (building on author Liane Moriarty’s foundation) constructed for Big Little Lies."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Peacock developing a Casper the Friendly Ghost live-action horror/adventure series

The potential series Casper intends do what Riverdale did to Archie Comics, reimagining the origin of Casper in a coming-of-age story that explores what it means to be alive. The Ghost Bride head writer Kai Yu Wu will lead the Casper series, which will be set in high school. "In it, when a new family arrives in the small town of Eternal Falls, Casper finds himself entangled in a mystery uncovering dark secrets that have been buried for over 100 years," per Deadline, which adds: "Casper originated as an affable translucent ghost featured in a slew of animated movies by Famous Studios released between 1945 and 1959." In 1995, Casper became a live-action movie starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman, with Malachi Pearson voicing the title role.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy