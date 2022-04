As everyone has probably noticed by now, Chicago Restaurant Week runs more than a week. The fifteenth annual incarnation kicks off March 25 (though there were a couple of special events earlier in the month) and continues through April 10. During this period, hundreds of restaurants all over the city and suburbs are offering prix fixe menus: $25 for brunch or lunch and/or $39 and/or $55 for dinner, not counting beverages, tax and tip. This year, because of the pandemic, most of the meals are available for take-out and delivery as well as dine-in.

