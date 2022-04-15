NBC casts Ben Rappaport and Alexandra Chando as the leads of its Adam & Eva-inspired series
They'll respectively play Adam and Eva in the untitled "funny and heartfelt drama" based on the acclaimed Dutch...www.primetimer.com
They'll respectively play Adam and Eva in the untitled "funny and heartfelt drama" based on the acclaimed Dutch...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0