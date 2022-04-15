ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

NBC casts Ben Rappaport and Alexandra Chando as the leads of its Adam & Eva-inspired series

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago

They'll respectively play Adam and Eva in the untitled "funny and heartfelt drama" based on the acclaimed Dutch...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Dancing with the Stars alum Brooke Burke calls current host Tyra Banks "a diva"

Burke, who won Season 7 of Dancing before becoming co-host with Tom Bergeron from Seasons 10 through 17, said on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that Banks' being "a diva" doesn't fit a show like Dancing, according to US Weekly. “There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva,” Burke said. “It’s (just) not the place to be a diva. Your pros are the diva(s), your winners, your perfect 10 score dancer who’s never done it, that defines diva in the ballroom.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Craig Robinson's Peacock comedy Killing It is a funny takedown of the American dream

"In the season finale of Peacock’s Killing It, inveterate scammer Isaiah (Rell Battle) sums up his view of the world. 'Ain’t nothing but snakes all the way down,' he insists, over the protests of his more straight-laced, kind-hearted brother Craig (Craig Robinson)," says Angie Han. "But through its approachable sense of humor and compassion for its characters, Killing It (from creators Luke Del Tredici and Dan Goor of Brooklyn Nine-Nine) makes a likable case for choosing to be kind anyway — to look out for one another when we can, even if it won’t solve everything in the long run. After all, there really are a lot of snakes out there."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Hallmark announces its first romance movie centered on a lead character with Down Syndrome

Never Have I Ever actress Lily D. Moore, who has Down Syndrome, will star in Color My World With Love for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie, which recently wrapped production, "follows Kendall (Moore), a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them," according to Entertainment Tonight. "Thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Erica Durance), and grandmother, Bev (Karen Kruper), Kendall is happy and thriving. Her life takes a turn when she meets Brad (David DeSanctis) in a cooking class at the local center for diverse learners and romance blossoms." Moore said of the role in a statement: “Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities. I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Chando
Person
Ben Rappaport
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Primetimer

Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone surprisingly slapped her while filming The Flight Attendant

“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone Specialty!” Cuoco tells TVLine of Stone, who plays her mom in Season 2. “Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.” She adds: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.” ALSO: Cuoco says she developed a rash on her leg while filming Season 2.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Ins#Adam Eva#Dutch
Primetimer

Amy Schumer: I never intended to tell the Alec Baldwin Rust joke at the Oscars

On Instagram, Schumer posted a photo of a Daily Mail story claiming she and husband Chris Fischer are buying a Montecito mansion, writing: "This is not true. I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I’m touring august through the holidays!" Last week, Schumer was met with backlash when she revealed the Rust joke that didn't make the Oscars cut during a Las Vegas performance.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Peacock's Poker Face adds David Castañeda

The Umbrella Academy star is the latest addition to Rian Johnson's mysterious series, also starring Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Stephanie Hsu. Castañeda's role, like the whole series, is being kept under wraps.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Leno Shares “Most Disturbing” Part of Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident For Him: “It Was the Yelling of Obscenities”

Jay Leno has weighed in on the incident at last month’s Academy Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who is known to have alopecia. The comedian and former Tonight Show host, 71, called Smith a “good guy,” while explaining the most troubling part of the whole ordeal for him.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit'SNL' Addresses Will Smith's 10-Year Oscars Ban: "Is That a Punishment?"Too...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
Primetimer

Seth MacFarlane's Ted Peacock prequel series casts Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes

The 1993-set series will feature Burkholder as a teen who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. MacFarlane favorite Grimes will play the dad, while Whigham will take on the role of the cousin. "In Ted, the series, it’s 1993 and Ted’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin," per Deadline. "Ted might not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Dave's GaTa is developing animated series Ghetto Brilliance for the Onyx Collective

Davionte “GaTa” Ganter revealed his work with the Disney-owned brand during Dave's panel at the Deadline Contenders panel. “I’m working on this cartoon right now, it’s in development with Onyx Collective and it’s gonna be amazing, it’s called Ghetto Brilliance," he said. "I just want to say this bro, I’m really living my dreams bro. I’m performing at Lollapalooza, I just had a sold out show, and (Lil) Dicky was my hype man."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy