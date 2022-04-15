ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dan Stevens on comparing Boris Johnson to Richard Nixon live on BBC: "It’s all too rare to see someone speaking their mind on TV"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Even our best political journalists are afraid to...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Dan Stevens receives gasps from studio after bold comment on The One Show

The One Show descended into chaos on Wednesday evening after Dan Stevens made an appearance on the show. Joining hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas on the show's iconic red sofa, the former Downton Abbey star was asked to speak about his new Starz series Gaslit but instead stunned viewers after taking a brutal swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid the ongoing Partygate scandal live on air. Watch it below...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Sean Penn appears on both Fox News and MSNBC on the same night to express support for Ukraine

Penn first appeared on Hannity Tuesday night, admitting to Sean Hannity that he told him he doesn't trust him when the Fox News host invited him on. "But we have to get on with life," said Penn. The actor later appeared on The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. It's pretty unusual for the same person to appear on multiple cable networks on the same night, especially ideological opposites.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Boris Johnson
Popculture

Kid Rock Tells Tucker Carlson He's 'Uncancelable' in New Interview and Social Media Has Thoughts

Kid Rock bragged that he is "uncancelable" in a new interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and social media seems to have taken that as a challenge. The country music rapper has had plenty of controversial moments over the years, but never enough to drive him out of the entertainment industry altogether. His claim also stirred up the usual conversation about what cancel culture really means.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

Fox News viewers who were paid to watch CNN for 30 days eventually became more skeptical and less likely to buy into fake news, according to a new study. The study titled “The manifold effects of partisan media on viewers’ beliefs and attitudes: A field experiment with Fox News viewers” by David E Brockman and Joshua L Kalla was conducted in September 2020 and published last week.“Of 763 qualifying participants, we then randomised 40 per cent to treatment group. To change the slant of their media diet, we offered treatment group participants $15 per hour to watch 7...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone surprisingly slapped her while filming The Flight Attendant

“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone Specialty!” Cuoco tells TVLine of Stone, who plays her mom in Season 2. “Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.” She adds: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.” ALSO: Cuoco says she developed a rash on her leg while filming Season 2.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Dancing with the Stars alum Brooke Burke calls current host Tyra Banks "a diva"

Burke, who won Season 7 of Dancing before becoming co-host with Tom Bergeron from Seasons 10 through 17, said on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that Banks' being "a diva" doesn't fit a show like Dancing, according to US Weekly. “There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva,” Burke said. “It’s (just) not the place to be a diva. Your pros are the diva(s), your winners, your perfect 10 score dancer who’s never done it, that defines diva in the ballroom.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaslit
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

SNL's Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cold open showed how far the show has come with Black representation

It was eight years ago, during the 2013-2014 season, that Saturday Night Live's dearth of Black females became such a major issue that the show went on a casting call to find Black female talent. "SNL continued to fall in love with white guys after that, but it also added Sasheer Zamata in early 2014, as well as Leslie Jones and Michael Che the following season," says Amanda Wicks. "Since then, progress has been slow, though persistent. The show currently has five Black comedians in a cast of 21, and last night delivered a meaningful cold open that reinforced what representation could look like at the level of a single sketch—rich and abundant. The show began with Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson) and Ketanji Brown Jackson (Ego Nwodim) celebrating her appointment to the Supreme Court. Rather than linger on their exchange, however, the sketch underscored the historic moment with a poignant one of its own. Nwodim’s Jackson conjured heroic figures for advice. Kate McKinnon briefly resurrected her rowdy Ruth Bader Ginsburg impersonation, but the sketch deepened once she exited. Justice Thurgood Marshall (Thompson), Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson), and Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd) all appeared to offer Jackson their perspective on being 'the first.' The writers used the chasm between 'then' and “now” to joke about progress—or the lack thereof. The big payoff came when Nwodim, Thompson, Redd, and Johnson all gathered to say that famed line, 'Live from New York, it’s Saturday night,' infusing the normally satirical opening with noted emotion. Often, most cast members in the cold open leap back into frame to participate in the ritual, but both Johnson and McKinnon stayed offstage, leaving the Black cast members to inhabit the space." As Wicks notes, this was only the second time that an all-Black cast delivered the show's introduction.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Amy Schumer: I never intended to tell the Alec Baldwin Rust joke at the Oscars

On Instagram, Schumer posted a photo of a Daily Mail story claiming she and husband Chris Fischer are buying a Montecito mansion, writing: "This is not true. I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I’m touring august through the holidays!" Last week, Schumer was met with backlash when she revealed the Rust joke that didn't make the Oscars cut during a Las Vegas performance.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Rachel Maddow's MSNBC Show Moving To Monday Nights Only

"MSNBC Prime" with rotating hosts will fill the Tuesday-through-Friday time slot. Maddow to focus on additional projects, including films and podcasts. Rachel Maddow’s star at MSNBC is being refocused as her weeknight talk show is being cut back to a Monday-only program. What Happened: Variety reported that Maddow’s 9...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Penn Jillette recalls speaking to Gilbert Gottfried 20 minutes before his death -- and the many jokes he told about dying

Jillette tells the New York Post that his wife, Emily, was in the hospital room with Gottfried and his wife, Dara, and she held a phone to Gottfried’s ear so the two comedians could have one last conversation. “Twenty minutes before he was officially dead, when they were going to pull the ventilator off of Gilbert, I spoke with him,” says Jillette, choking up. “I tried to make a few jokes. Then I fell apart and said, ‘I love you.’ That was it.” Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia, a heart disease brought on by myotonic dystrophy type 2. Jillette recalled Gottfried making a lot of jokes about dying. "He had a defibrillator in his (chest). If his heart went down, the defibrillator would kick him in the chest and it would be like getting kicked by a horse," says Jillette. "He would say, ‘Horses hate me. They hate little Jews. They’re waiting on line to kick me in the chest. The horses have a newsletter about it.’” Even medical staff got a taste of his comedic sensibility. “Very close to the end, doctors wanted to see if there was brain damage,” says Jillette. “They asked him to do arithmetic to show he was lucid. Instead, he sang the theme song to Car 54, Where are You?” ALSO: Stephen Colbert pays tribute to Gilbert Gottfried, who was always game to participate in his show sketches.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Gilbert Gottfried left behind 200 hours of Cameo videos

The late comedian was one of Cameos early adapters, joining the celebrity video message service in 2018. In all, he filmed 12,000 Cameo messages earned more than $2 million. Gottfried charged $175 per Cameo video -- or at a lower price, as he announced last month. “If Cameo had a Mount Rushmore,” says Cameo co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis, “Gilbert would certainly be on it.” Galanis adds: "He had a magic voice. That voice worked so well on our medium. And he’d make faces. Every video is iconic. You want to share it.” Galanis says it remains uncertain what will happen to Gottfried's remaining Cameo videos.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Wil Wheaton declines to accept Jerry O'Connell's apology for not helping with childhood abuse when they filmed Stand by Me

"I heard before you talk about some of the struggles you were going through during Stand by Me, and you know, while I was 11 at the time -- that's an excuse -- I do want to apologize for not being there more for you when you were younger," O'Connell told Wheaton on The Talk, referring to Wheaton revealing the childhood trauma was experiencing while filming the classic 1986 film. Wheaton responded: "I deeply appreciate that. You were 11. How could you have possibly known? Also, everyone in the audience who is a trauma survivor knows this: We're real, real, real good at covering up what we're going through."
MOVIES
Primetimer

Mayim Bialik: Yes, I know I rewore an orange sweater blazer on Jeopardy!

Bialik said on The Drew Barrymore Show she's surprised by how closely some fans follow the show, particularly when it comes to her wardrobe choices. "I will never wear that blazer again. That's it. Done!" Bialik joked, pointing out that it is harder for women to have consistently unique outfits compared to her male counterpart Ken Jennings. "I mean, look, for men in these hosting positions, they also change clothes every episode but they wear like, a blue suit, a black suit, a grey suit, and they just change the ties," Bialik added. "It's less noticeable."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy