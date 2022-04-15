ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden McKinley senior helps younger students look their best for Easter weekend

By WSYX Staff
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senior at Linden-McKinley STEM Academy is helping younger students look their best this Easter weekend.

Senior Malakhi Armistead went to Hamilton STEM Academy to give younger students haircuts Wednesday.

With help from his Linden McKinley basketball coach and teacher Kevin Darthard, Malakhi was helping the students look their best heading into the weekend.

#Easter Weekend#Wsyx#Hamilton Stem Academy
