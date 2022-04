NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – A cochlear implant is a device that bypasses damaged portions of the ear and delivers sound signals directly to the hearing nerve. But for years, the devices, which rely on magnets, have not been compatible with MRI machines, which operate on magnetic fields. Now, new improvements in technology have made them a viable option for patients who couldn’t have considered them before. One New York woman’s implant produced life-changing results.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO