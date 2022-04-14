ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Juneau Community Charter School promotes partnerships with family, students and staff.

Guests: Adrianna Northcutt, principal. Steven Morely, middle school science...

Troy Record

SUNY Charter Institute approves Troy Prep merger with KIPP Albany Community Public Schools

TROY, N.Y. — The State University of New York Charter School Institute this week approved a proposal merging Troy Prep with KIPP Albany Community Public Schools. This merger is largely administrative and the parents and families of students attending Troy Prep schools will not notice any significant changes in the day-to-day operation of the school, according to a press release from KIPP Albany.
TROY, NY
WECT

New Whiteville High School opening to staff and students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The school year is starting to wind down but some staff and students will be getting a fresh start Tuesday. The Whiteville High School project has been a long time in the making and it will officially open on Tuesday for classes. The county used $14...
WHITEVILLE, NC
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul School Board Votes To Keep Mask Mandate For Students, Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – In a 3-2 vote, St. Paul public schools continued to be one of the only districts in the state to require mandatory masks for students and staff, going against the district’s advice to make the practice optional. Public comment from Tuesday night’s board meeting in St. Paul lasted upwards of 30 minutes, with arguments both for and against the proposal. The board was concerned how the move to make masks optional would impact students of color, who are vaccinated at a lower rate. “I think it speaks to a lot of the concerns that some of us have up...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio Charter Moms helping students decide the best school at final event

A group of charter school moms are offering their knowledge on picking the right charter school as enrollment opens up. Here's what you need to know. San Antonio Charter Moms (SACM) is hosting its final School Discovery Day series on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenline at Brooks, according to a news release. Families looking to enroll their kids in a charter school can meet with representatives from 16 area schools.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Warren Times Observer

Books donated to charter school library

The library at Tidioute Community Charter School recently turned a little more red, white, and blue. The Tidioute VFW Post No. 8803 Auxiliary donated 14 nonfiction books with patriotic themes to the school to promote patriotic literacy. The books cover all age grade levels. The titles are: America the Beautiful,...
TIDIOUTE, PA
Cape Gazette

Community members support expansion of Cape Henlopen High School Baseball Dugout

The Cape Henlopen Baseball team is very grateful to be benefiting from a major upgrade to the team facilities at Chris Short field this spring. A 1000 sq ft building attached to the back of the existing dugout contains a well appointed clubhouse with varsity lockers, and a much needed adjoining space for equipment storage. The dugout expansion project was managed and funded entirely through generous donations made by members of the local business community as well as funds raised over several years by the Cape Henlopen Baseball Boosters.
LEWES, DE

