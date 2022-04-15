Fort Wayne flower shop recommends holding off on planting for now

The project price tag is estimated to be $41 million. St. Joseph Co. Election Board to allow ‘Super Sunday’ to continue. "Super Sunday" in St. Joseph County won't be canceled after all. DIGGING DEEPER: FBI arrests Goshen man in connection with Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol. Updated:...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Lutheran Health Network has broken ground on a multi-million-dollar healthcare facility. The building on the city’s northeast side will include a freestanding emergency department and primary care offices. The two-story, 25,000-square-foot facility is being built at 6515 Stellhorn Road.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A date has been set for the long anticipated opening of a HomeGoods store in Fort Wayne. The new store will open April 21 according to the company’s website. The off-price retailer will be part of the Shoppes at Glenbrook, the new development adjacent to...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Mayor Tom Henry on Wednesday morning announced 2022 revitalization plans for Fort Wayne neighborhoods. The city will invest $38.5 million in improvements. Highlights of the plan include: 7 concrete street repairs in 7 neighborhoods 2 arterial concrete street rehabilitation projects 2 new street improvement projects 7 traffic projects 7 sidewalk projects […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–In the wake of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz’s death, Southwest Allen County Schools released a statement on Wednesday honoring the 2012 Homestead graduate. The district superintendent Park D. Ginder sent an email to SACS families explaining how the district is honoring his memory. “Today we honor the life and service of 2012 Homestead […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne FAME Festival is back this weekend at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the festival. Student artwork will be displayed, along with piano, vocal, dance and drama performances by students. The festival also has workshops featuring guest musicians, dancers, and visual artists.
(STACKER) — When the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was signed into law, it prohibited home sale discrimination based on race—a huge step forward for Black Americans and other minorities. At that point in history, minority groups regularly faced clear, outright discrimination regarding the selling, rental, or financing of housing, and the law worked to level the housing market playing field for all people.
