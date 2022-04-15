ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Happy Wawa Day: News’s 12 Brian Donohue talks with Wawa patrons

By Brian Donohue
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIT5w_0f9u6F1e00

The New York City subway is often described as one of those rare places in American society where people of all walks of life - all ethnic and religious backgrounds and many different economic backgrounds - rub elbows on a daily basis.

Does New Jersey have any place like that? In our sprawling, often segregated state, I would argue the one thing that comes closest in much of the state is the Wawa.

And so on “Wawa Day” - the annual anniversary of the chain's founding 58 years ago - I went to Wawa. Not just for the free coffee they give out on Wawa Day but because again and again as a reporter I find it one of the best places to go to just talk to people. People of all walks of life, going out their business, carrying the stories of their lives.

The free stories are even better than the free coffee.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Arthur Avenue bakeries celebrate Easter with special treats

Pastry shops in the Bronx’s Little Italy are celebrating the extra boost in business the Easter holiday is giving them, especially after the challenges of the pandemic. “We usually do some stuff that we don’t make on any other holiday,” says Jerome Raguso, owner of Gino’s Pastry shop.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Food Drink#American
Rolling Stone

Frank R. James, Suspect in NYC Subway Shooting, Arrested

Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘My eyes went right to his face’: Shop manager describes moment he helped capture Brooklyn shooter

Francisco Puebla was standing near the doorway of the hardware shop he manages in the East Village when he saw the city’s most wanted man stroll by. Frank James, the prime suspect in a mass shooting that occurred just the day before, was wandering along a busy New York street.“I saw him and my eyes just went right to his face. Yeah it’s him,” Mr Puebla, a 46-year-old father of two, told The Independent.It had been more than 24 hours since someone matching Mr James’ description opened fire on a busy subway train in Brooklyn, injuring at least 23...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 12

Police: Woman wanted for road rage incident in Newark

Police are searching for a woman in connection to a road rage incident in Newark. Officers say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near 14th Avenue and South Street. They say the woman used pepper spray on a victim, stole their purse and then fled the scene. The suspect...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

FREEZE WATCH: Cold overnight, rain returns Monday evening

A freeze watch will be in effect overnight for parts of Westchester and Rockland counties, according to Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. MONDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH -- Dry and chilly to start. Sun gives way to clouds into the afternoon and evening. Highs around 54. Rain moves in after 8 p.m. Some rain may be heavy at times. This will be a short-lived round of rain and generally only impact overnight travelers. Lows around 41.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy