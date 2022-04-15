ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

City of Oxford and Oxford Police Provide Update in Child Investigation Case

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 3 days ago

City of Oxford spokeswoman, Lorie Denton and Oxford Police seek the public’s help. At 6:45 PM Oxford Police Department responded to a call for a child in the water on Canvasback Drive in Oxford. Oxford Police began CPR. Oxford Health Systems Paramedics arrived on the scene and continued to provide emergency care. The child was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. An investigation is continuing into the incident. These are all the details that will be released.

