City of Oxford and Oxford Police Provide Update in Child Investigation Case

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Burglary and Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Tallapoosa County Investigators released photos and video of suspects in the act of committing a residential burglary. The crime occurred on April 10, 2022, between 7:40 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Investigators advise that there are four suspects in the case, two males and two females. Suspects are driving what appears to be a dark colored sedan in the make of a Honda or Toyota. Two sheds and the residence were all broken into, and items were stolen from both locations. If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward! If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers. BURGLARY Yates Lake Community Tallapoosa County, Alabama Case: TCSO22-0412A Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office 256-825-4264 Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO