ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

‘Black Privilege and Racial Hysteria’: Local college under fire for hosting controversial speaker

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YB80F_0f9u5iXE00

LATROBE, Pa. — Dr. David Azerrad was a controversial guest speaker who came to guest lecture at Saint Vincent College last week. The title of his speech was: Black Privilege and Racial Hysteria in Contemporary America.

Azerrad told the audience that the real color of visible privilege in America today is Black. He began his speech by saying he believed Kamala Harris wouldn’t be vice president if she weren’t a woman of color in the time of George Floyd.

The outrage quickly boiled over on campus and in the community.

“I couldn’t even believe the college would allow the individual to speak there once they knew the topic,” a former student shared.

Troy White Smith is a Saint Vincent graduate and said it was disheartening to see the college he once loved welcome this kind of hate. He said this would have never stood when he was a student.

“Progressively, the speech just got worse, and they let it go on, and you can hear people in the audience saying are you kidding me, is this real, is this really going on?” White Smith tells Channel 11 News.

He expressed how painful this must have been to experience for the Black students in attendance and on campus.

“I just thought, why isn’t somebody standing up and saying something?” White Smith added.

Free speech expert Gene Policinski says inviting a speaker to campus doesn’t mean it’s an endorsement, especially in private institutions.

“The First Amendment is no guarantee against being offended, but it guarantees the right to respond to ideas we find offensive or wrong,” Policinski tells Channel 11.

Policinski says he believes the antidote to speech we don’t like is more speech and being able to counter what you believe is wrong.

“Sometimes we need to hear those things that anger or upset us or make us physically ill because it’s important to argue against them,” Policinski said. “We’re rarely able to silence the speaker. History tells us we’ve never been able to silence an idea.”

Saint Vincent College released a lengthy statement about the speech, saying they regretted it being presented in this forum and acknowledging how deeply upset students are, reading in part:

“The examples used during the lecture by Dr. Azerrad including those which downplayed and minimized the role of several highly accomplished African Americans including George Washington Carver, the women who played a strategic role in the mathematics underlying the early launches of NASA, and his theory as to why Kamala Harris was selected as VP on the basis of her standing solely as an African American woman were demeaning in many ways.”

Channel 11 reached out to Azerrad and requested an interview with him, but we did not hear back.

You can read the entire statement from Saint Vincent here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 28

Nosmo King III
2d ago

Biden said his choice for Supreme Court would be a women of colorhis choice e for VP would be a womensounds like Biden is making race and gender a priority.

Reply(5)
14
Sigsafe365
2d ago

Sounds like St.Vincent like all liberal controlled schools has a major inability to explain that higher education comes with freedom of speech and it's time to make it understood to these wokish people that they are not the majority and by acting the way they do they infringe on other people's rights!Time for people incharge at these different liberal institutions to grow a pair and stop this kind of behavior or risk whatever consequences that might come from their inability to be who they're supposed to be....the adults in the room!

Reply(3)
13
Scott Blair
2d ago

I didn't read anywhere in the article that was racist or that made me I'll!! The thing that I take from this article is that "Others" can talk about race for instance " I'm the first person of color to be VP" or " My nomination for Supreme Court will be a "WOMAN" and a "Person Of Color" but if anyone speaks out about it then you are a Racist? If everyone (especially the media) would remove color from everything except where it is deemed necessary most of this racial tension would go away! For the most part everyone is and has been treated equally but when a person calls people racist because they don't agree with what they have to say then be prepared for retaliation because most people are tired of sitting back and being called names and not saying anything about it!!!

Reply
10
Related
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latrobe, PA
Education
City
Latrobe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
George Floyd
Person
George Washington Carver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Saint Vincent College#Channel 11 News
HipHopWired

Chris Wallace Doesn’t Think Young Civil Rights Era White People Were Racist, Nikole Hannah-Jones Sets Him Straight

Booooy, CNN+ host Chris Wallace should’ve just stayed his a** at Fox News because he just doesn’t fit the brand when it comes to non-conservative platforms where “not all white people” arguments just don’t fly. Recently, Wallace sat down with historian and creator of The 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones and really tried to whitesplain to […]
SOCIETY
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Say no to white guilt

I am 100% American. My heritage is a quarter Cuban, a quarter Puerto-Rican, a quarter Irish, an eighth French, and an eight English. All of my ancestors arrived in the United States between 1900 and 1925, except for the English. My English great-grandmother was from Vermont Congregationalist stock, who came...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania university looks to sell dorms to lessen 'financial strain'

(The Center Square) – As the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education adjusts to the merging of some of its colleges, selling dorms could be on the table. At the latest PASSHE Board of Governors meeting, officials discussed the selling off of two Edinburg University dorm buildings built in 2011. The university only had a 57.8 percent occupancy rate during the fall semester.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Family Of Youngest Black Woman Museum Exhibit Designer Who Died From COVID-19 Continuing Her Legacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — She was the youngest Black woman museum exhibit designer and she aspired to start her own firm. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native didn’t get to live out her dream, but now, her family is continuing her legacy for her. For two and a half years, Victoria Renee Edwards worked tirelessly on what would become the August Wilson Writer’s Landscape exhibit at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh. The Kansas City, Missouri, design firm where she worked chronicled her journey as the only Black woman museum exhibit designer in the country. “This is our experience and I want to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
102K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy