WATCH: Cardale Jones, others, remember Dwayne Haskins at candlelight vigil

Tuesday night was rough, but it was very much needed at Ohio State. That’s because there are a slew of people that want to pay their respects for former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who passed away over the weekend after getting struck by a dump truck on a South Florida highway.

There were plenty of fans and friends that showed up at Ohio Stadium for a candlelight vigil, and some of them were royalty. In fact, guys like Cardale Jones and Master Teague were on hand to say a little something to the crowd and honor a human being they know was a compassionate, gentle human being.

The Ohio State Football Twitter account shared some of those words in a Twitter video released earlier this week that we thought would interest you. Let the below play and get remember No. 7.

R.I.P Dwayne. Your legacy and the memory of who you were on and off the field will live on forever.

