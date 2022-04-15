ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans And Clippers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXK1h_0f9u2m6L00

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on the injury report has been ruled out except for Clippers guard Luke Kennard, who is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

The winner of the game will become the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the loser will head home for the off-season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
California State
State
New York State
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James names the best coach in the NBA

LeBron James knows who his pick is for the best coach in the NBA. James was watching the play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night and couldn’t help but praise his former coach. “Simply the BEST coach in the game! ARGUE with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Los Angeles Clippers#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He Would Accept A Trade If The Trail Blazers Decided To Move Him: "I'm Not Going To Fight Them On Wanting To Trade Me."

Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the best 2021/22 NBA season, struggling with injuries and pretty much rebuilding the roster mid-season with some trades. That situation sparked the rumors about a potential departure from their superstar, but Dame made sure to shut them down. Now, the front...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker’s Net Worth in 2022

Devin Booker is a professional basketball player that plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. He is considered to be one of the best young players in the league as he is currently in the top 5 in the race for the 2021-2022 NBA MVP Award. He has already accomplished a lot of feats in his young career; he has won an Olympic gold medal, was named an NBA All-Star, and he scored the second-highest scoring game in the NBA since Kobe Bryant’s 81 in 2006. All that’s left now is to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the Phoenix Suns. In this article, however, we will be talking about Devin Booker’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Lakers Daily

Jay Williams: ‘When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold’

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their 2021-22 season with a poor 33-49 record, and changes are undoubtedly coming for the franchise after not making it to the playoffs. The Charlotte Hornets were also unable to make it to the playoffs this season. It seems like some believe that Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball could be on his way out of Charlotte sometime in the near future due to the team’s failure to make the playoffs during his time in the league so far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid’s net worth in 2022

Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA and has consistently been in Most Valuable Player talks over the last few years. He is often credited with re-establishing big men as one of the league’s most dominant player archetypes, too. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Joel Embiid’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy