With just six games left in the regular season, the Grand Rapids Griffins are in a must win situation for their game on Tuesday against the Iowa Wild. This is the second game against Iowa in the last four days. The Griffins hosted the Wild on Friday and earned a 3-1 win. Janathan Breggern had his 5th straight game earning at least one point. He scored in the third period. Goalie Victor Brattstrom had 30 saves to help lift GR to that win.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 40 MINUTES AGO