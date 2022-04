According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the two men in the video were at the scene at the same time as the murder of 29-year-old Alfonso Turner. The father of four was killed in his car in the parking lot on May 8, 2021. Turner was getting ready to drive out of the apartment complex where he worked at the intersection of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street on the east side of the valley.

