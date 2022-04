I was elated to read the article by Kevin Hale regarding the mental health of students ("What mental trauma can do to students," March 29) and how important it is for schools to have resources to address such issues. Richland Community College has been working on this for the last few months by partnering with the JED Foundation whose mission is to evaluate the needs of students on a particular campus and then help the school develop a strategic plan for resources and programs to address these needs.

DECATUR, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO