Columbia, SC

Dylan DeLucia, Rebel Offense Give Ole Miss Series-Opening Win Over South Carolina

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ay7i4_0f9u0lI200

The Rebels got back in the SEC win column on Thursday night with a win over the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Dylan DeLucia was magnificent in another series-opening start on Thursday night as Ole Miss baseball took down South Carolina 9-1 at Founders Park.

The Rebel right hander tossed 7.2 innings of one-run ball in the win, striking out four and scattering six hits. He was assisted with some early run support as well, beginning with a T.J. McCants two-run home run in the second inning followed by a Reagan Burford three-run shot in the third.

"Just a good mix of fastballs and sliders today," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "That was the game plan going in. We knew they would be right-hand dominant in their lineup, and we thought his slider/fastball mix would service well tonight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Sqqg_0f9u0lI200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNu2u_0f9u0lI200

In all, five Rebels tallied RBIs on the night, and seven put up at least one hit. Justin Bench led the way in that category, going 3-for-5 at the plate and driving home one run on a single in the eighth.

"Our at-bats were more competitive," Bianco said. "We took some walks early and got some traffic on the bases. Really big home runs by McCants and Burford that broke the game open for us."

Following the win, Ole Miss improves to 21-12 on the year and 5-8 in conference play. The Rebels and Gamecocks will return to action on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fa0kp_0f9u0lI200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsYo1_0f9u0lI200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gic0T_0f9u0lI200

The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
