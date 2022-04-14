How LSU's defense is trying to 'set the tempo' in spring practices

BATON ROUGE - LSU football's defense starts every spring practice with a chase and rally drill.

It starts with four down linemen, three linebackers and four secondary members facing an offense with 10 invisible players and defensive coordinator Matt House at center — squatting with the ball in his hands and barking out a fake snap count before sending his players off to the races.

Once House hikes the ball, he will fade to either his left or right. Whichever side he picks, the 11 defenders follow — running to the backside of the field where an assistant will be standing and howling at them to finish the play.

"We try to set the tempo with two things that are really, really important. The ability to run and the ability to tackle," House said. "So that's the whole point with starting practice with those two things. Just pursuing the football and finishing off the football."

Eleven practices into this spring, setting the tempo is what House is still trying to accomplish. He and every member of his defensive staff are in their first season in Baton Rouge, as they try to install a new culture and set of principles ahead of Sept 4, the season opener against Florida State.

"The building part of the process is fun," House said. "And right now we're at the ground level of that process and we're just trying to establish everyday habits that grow into traits."

That newness has been a constant theme this spring, from first-year coach Brian Kelly on down. The Tigers have added 29 scholarship players this offseason and are likely not done bringing in more. Offensive line coach Brad Davis is the lone returning coach from the previous regime.

But the fresh start LSU is experiencing on defense isn't the same as the one on offense.

The Tigers' defense returns more starters than the offense. The cornerbacks room has been remade, but Ali Gaye, BJ Ojulari and Masson Smith are back and anchoring one of the most talented units in the SEC. Even the depth behind them — Jacobian Guillory, Saivion Jones, Jaquelin Roy — has returned.

The linebacking corps has plenty of fresh faces but brings back returning starter Micah Baskerville as well as sophomore Greg Penn III and junior Mike Jones, both of whom could play a big role in the fall. And two key safeties are also back, Jay Ward and Major Burns, although Burns has been out all spring.

"We've got good competition in that room right now," House said. "And those guys are pushing each other and getting better."

But starting experience in Tiger Stadium won't guarantee playing time under this new coaching staff. Baskerville, for example, has not spent much time with the top unit this spring despite being a staple in the starting lineup last season and Kelly and his staff has preached the importance of competition at every position group.

None of that means Baskerville is destined to ride the bench under House this fall. The Tigers will likely need him in September. Because for the unit to succeed this fall, they'll need more than just 11 guys who can rally to the ball.

