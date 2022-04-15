Food Bank Of The Golden Crescent monitoring food price rises

VICTORIA, Texas—The Food Bank Of The Golden Crescent is monitoring rising food prices while still going strong helping people in 11 counties.

Food Bank Of The Golden Crescent President and CEO Robin Cadle told us the rising food prices have not affected them yet, and the need has been consistent during the pandemic. Cadle said the Food Bank is distributing over 8,000,000 pounds of food per year during the pandemic, as compared to 5,000,000 pounds a year before the pandemic. Cadle added that they have distributed just a fraction less this year than in 2021.