ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Wheel Serve NC serves up tennis lessons for physically challenged

By WLOS staff
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6kgp_0f9u0ST700

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the tennis pros warm up for this weekend’s Billie Jean King Cup in Asheville, one group is expanding the court to include everyone.

Wheel Serve NC is a nonprofit organization focused on providing opportunities for those with physical disabilities to get involved in tennis.

"Everybody can play tennis. If you’re sitting at home, we want you to come and give it a try," Wheel Serve NC co-executive director Kelly Flouhouse said. "It does not take a lot, and we provide everything. All adaptive and tennis equipment is provided."

Wheel Serve has six programs across the state, including in Asheville. It meets bi-weekly and anyone can participate or volunteer.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Parkwood High School holds vigil for late football coach

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County high school remembered its beloved football coach Thursday evening. Parkwood High School's Terrance Gittens died unexpectedly last week. The stadium lights at the Parkwood High Stadium didn't turn on Thursday night. Instead, candles were lit over the field where Coach Gittence once led his team.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WTRF- 7News

Softball tournament to raise money for the Gitlin family

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends and family of a local man who tragically passed away in a car accident last year have found a unique way to remember him.  They’re holding a softball tournament to support his wife and young children.  The Steve Gitlin Jr. Memorial Coed Softball Tournament will take place on Saturday, April […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
9&10 News

Jackets, Driving and Fun: What to Remember as Michigan Golf Courses Begin to Open

It’s been wet, windy, and cold the past few days but golf season is here and courses around northern Michigan are starting to open their doors. Early season golf is a great way to get out of the house and get some exercise after a long winter of being indoors, but there are a few things to remember. Like bring a jacket and keep an eye on the forecast. Being careful when you drive the cart off the path since the wheels can damage the water logged course. Maybe even consider walking.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBJ7.com

Runners and organizers prepare for 13th annual Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 13 years, thousands of runners near and far have made their way to the Roanoke Valley for the Blue Ridge Marathon. “I think it’s over five countries and forty states,” said Molly Bullington, race director, talking about this year’s expectations. The event...
ROANOKE, VA
CNN

CNN

988K+
Followers
144K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy