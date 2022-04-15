Wheel Serve NC serves up tennis lessons for physically challenged

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the tennis pros warm up for this weekend’s Billie Jean King Cup in Asheville, one group is expanding the court to include everyone.

Wheel Serve NC is a nonprofit organization focused on providing opportunities for those with physical disabilities to get involved in tennis.

"Everybody can play tennis. If you’re sitting at home, we want you to come and give it a try," Wheel Serve NC co-executive director Kelly Flouhouse said. "It does not take a lot, and we provide everything. All adaptive and tennis equipment is provided."

Wheel Serve has six programs across the state, including in Asheville. It meets bi-weekly and anyone can participate or volunteer.

