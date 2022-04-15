Knife Wielding Gulf Station Robber Arrested

On Monday, October 10, 2021, around 11:50 p.m. the Cleveland Police Dispatch received a call in reference to an armed robbery at the local Gulf station located at 102 S. Washington Ave.. According to the on-duty store clerk the robber was armed with a knife. When the officers arrived...
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
A MYSTERY is unfolding after a woman was found stuffed in a bloody duffel bag on a popular path by a dog walker. The man's two dogs led him to the discovery and helped investigators discover a fresh blood trail. Cops arrived at the scene shortly after 8am on Saturday...
Beloved Georgia rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole has died after allegedly being shot by his own brother. The 37-year-old artist, best known for his 2002 song “We Ready,” was shot on March 25 at a Chevron gas station in DeKalb County, according to a statement provided to Oxygen.com on Friday by the DeKalb County Police Department.
A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
TORRINGTON — The Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Friday of a Torrington police officer shooting a man during a wellness check this week. The footage shows the man approaching the officers with a knife and telling them to “kill me” before the officers use a Taser and then shoot the man three times.
Tulsa police say a man is in custody after he started a fire on his ex-girlfriend's front porch and threatened her with a knife. According to police, Jeffery Ford showed up at the victim's house Friday night and started banging on the door. The victim told police Ford then threatened...
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge Police say officers arrested a man accused of wielding a knife and threatening a neighbor with it on Saturday night. Officers responded to the area near 39th Avenue and Harlan Street at around 10:15 p.m.
The neighbor told police there was some sort of chase which led to a shot being fired. Police say the shot did not come from the suspect or police.
The suspect was later identified as Joe Pruneda.
Joe Pruneda (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)
Officials tell CBS4 the suspect was in multiple backyards and multiple rooftops before he was confronted by a resident.
Arvada Police helped arrest Pruneda by using a K9 team while Denver Police deployed its Air1 helicopter to find him. No one was hurt.
Pruneda now faces multiple charges including felony menacing and trespassing.
Wheat Ridge Police ask those with any surveillance video or more information about the situation to call 303-237-2220.
Owners of a camera store in San Francisco fought off attempted smash-and-grab robbers who began hammering display cases. "All of a sudden, they pulled out a hammer and they started trying to smash the glass," co-owner of the Chinatown camera store, only identified as Sergio, told KPIX. Three teenagers reportedly...
Four officers using Tasers were unable to disarm a knife-wielding man before a sheriff’s officer fatally shot the man at an apartment complex in Plainsboro last month, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Thursday as multiple videos of the incident were released. The Feb. 16 shooting of...
Disclosure: This post involves mention of murder, police brutality. In body cam footage released April 7, Tracy Gaeta, 54, is fatally shot after a Stockton, California, K-9 unit fires more than 30 bullets into her car on Feb. 22, reports NBC News. Family attorneys are alleging excessive force by law...
PHOENIX — Federal officials arrested an alleged serial bank robber on Wednesday in connection to four robberies in the Phoenix area since November 2021. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force took 41-year-old Andres Murrieta into custody without incident following a robbery at a SunWest Credit Union in Mesa, federal officials said.
COPS have issued a chilling warning over an "extremely dangerous" knife-wielding man roaming NYC rooftops in a bid to break into homes. The man was spotted armed with two knives on the roof of a Hell's Kitchen apartment block on West 48th Street on Sunday. Footage obtained by the New...
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Police scrambled Wednesday to find a man who allegedly brandished a knife near children at a bus stop by Green Park Apartments, causing the children to run in fear. The Mason Police Department said that they received reports on Wednesday morning of a man brandishing a...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A knife-wielding man was shot after reportedly stabbing an officer during a domestic disturbance in a north St. Louis city neighborhood early Friday morning, according to St. Louis police. St. Louis police said a mother called 911 to have her 45-year-old son removed from her...
Police body-cam footage of the moment two plain-clothes officers arrested a knife-wielding terror suspect accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess has been shown to a jury.Video showed Essex police constables Scott James and Ryan Curtis ordering Ali Harbi Ali to drop a bloody, foot-long carving knife before charging at him and pinning him to the floor.Mr Ali, 26, could be heard asking the officers to put his glasses back on his face to which one of the officers replied: “Mate, that’s not our concern.”The stand-off happened within minutes of Tory backbencher Sir David being knifed more than 20 times as he held a constituency...
A knife-wielding man robbed a Lemon Grove convenience store of about $1,500 worth of lottery tickets Tuesday. The holdup at the Arco ampm market in the 2700 block of Lemon Grove Avenue was reported about 2 p.m., said Lt. Mike Krugh of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. No...
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in Pomona Sunday afternoon. The collision occurred just before 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Dupont Street, though the circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately available. Authorities disclosed that multiple people were rushed to hospitals for treatment, though they did not verify exactly how many injuries were sustained in the incident. One person, a male, is said to have died at the hospital. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. A few roads in the surrounding area were closed as authorities investigated the incident and cleared debris from roadways. They were reopened again just prior to 9 p.m. Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.This was the second fatal crash that occurred in the Pomona area within 24 hours Sunday, after three people were killed in a series of related crashes in the early morning hours.
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office have identified the knife-wielding man shot to death by a Pittsfield Police officer on Friday night as 22-year-old Miguel Estrella. Police initially responded to the 200 block of Onota Street just before 10 p.m. for a call about the man with a history of mental illness injuring himself outside of the apartment building. Estrella declined medical services, but police were summoned back to the address a short time later as a caller stated “he needs to be taken to the hospital.”
Comments / 0