ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At the Asheville Radio Museum, Tim McVey tunes in an RCA Radiola 20, built in 1927 but still kicking. "This one still requires that you manipulate two dials to tune it in, and you have another dial here that fine tunes this dial. And this controls the filaments in the tubes," says McVey, as he tunes the sound of several radio stations with static, down to one station with clear sound.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 26 DAYS AGO