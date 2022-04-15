Trooper Bill Davidson remembered in Jackson County

EDNA, Texas—Jackson County hosted a special ceremony Thursday to honor the family and memory of DPS Trooper Bill Davidson.

The ceremony was on the Jackson County Courthouse lawn. The ceremony commemorated the 30th anniversary of Trooper Davidson’s death in the line of duty on April 14, 1992. There was a presentation to the family of Trooper Davidson. Trooper Davidson was 43 when he died from injuries sustained when he was shot after stopping a stolen vehicle. Davidson, who joined DPS in 1973, was stationed in Edna at the time of his death.